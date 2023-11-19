Loki Season 2 ended last week, and it ended with a bang! The To Hiddleston-led MCU series left Marvel fans emotional about Loki’s ending and his alleged role as God of Stories now. Director Aaron Moorhead has finally addressed this new position of the God of Mischief and explained it to the fans. Scroll below to get the deets.

For those who have yet to see the series – spoilers ahead! In the finale, we see Loki realize his glorious purpose and give everyone a chance to live their lives building a massive tree. His designated title as God of Stories has been provided by the fans and has a comic book connection. In Loki: Agent of Asgard by AI Ewing, he gets the power to travel to the multiverse and uses it to change his fate.

While speaking on the Phaze Zero podcast, Loki Season 2 director Aaron Moorhead explained how they came up with that ending for Tom Hiddleston’s character. Moorhead said they turned to Wikipedia for help while brainstorming the last half of the finale episode. They did not look for information on Loki – the comic book character but Loki – the actual Norse God, and as per that, he was the God Stories, revealed Moorhead.

Loki Season 2 director Aaron Moorhead also revealed they saw the term God of Stories written on a whiteboard brought in by the show’s producers, Tom and Kevin Wright, and it struck a chord.

Finally explaining the God of Stories title for Loki after the Season 2 finale, the director said, “And so we feel like somebody who is the God of Mischief, he’s the God of Chaos and trickery and all of that, has transformed into – I wouldn’t even say the god of time – I would say he’s the god of everyone’s story, and he’s a librarian that protects it and allows it to flourish.”

Besides calling Loki the God of Stories, fans have also been speculating that Loki is the time stone, mainly because it was green in color, and we saw the tree that Loki built in the Season 2 finale was also green. Some wild theories and speculations have been going around, and Marvel fans are going completely gaga over it.

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino starrer MCU series Loki Season 1 & 2 is streaming on Disney+.

