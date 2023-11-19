Popular Netflix series Stranger Things’ last and final season is left to release, but before that, the massive fanbase is almost enraged with one of the actors of the show, Noah Schnapp’s careless behavior. Now a number of fans are calling for a boycott of the last season as the actor was seen engaging and promoting ‘Zionism is s*xy’ in a recent video. Scroll ahead to find out.

Apart from Noah, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and others in pivotal roles. Noah can be seen playing Will Byers in the series and has garnered a lot of appreciation for portraying such a character in the show over the years. However, his recent video left the fans disappointed.

Noah Schnapp, in a clip capturing a video, smiling and enjoying while a person flaunting placards stating “Zionism Is S*xy” and “Hamas Is Isis” has made its way into the internet, leaving the fans irked by his behavior. The video clip was shared by a Twitter (now X) page, PopCrave, a few days back and has been trending ever since.

Amid Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, a lot of people found his gesture to be insensitive, while a few even thought he was promoting it, leading to a call for a boycott of his popular series Stranger Things’ final season.

Check it out here:

Noah Schnapp engaging with signs that read “Zionism is sexy” in new video. pic.twitter.com/R0lAjMiQ6T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2023

One of the netizens wrote, “We’re not even surprised, his career is over.” The second person penned, “This guy alone is taking my interest off Stranger Things – which I liked a lot. Should be thrown out.”

Another netizen brought Doja Cat in the chat and slammed the child actor, “Doja was right about him.” One of the comments read, “Oh Stranger Things is really his last job…”

One even commented that he needs to stop being ‘so scary,’ while another netizen wrote, “Noah Schnapp having stickers saying “Zionism is Sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS”. This man is a white American who has never been affected by oppression. “Zionism is s*xy” so the oppression and murder of Palestinians satisfies you? Alright.”

One even suggested dropping Noah off of Stranger Things and stated, “He’s given a bad rep to Stranger Things. They should take him off before he ruins the show for everyone.”

However, this isn’t the first time that the fans called for a boycott of the show. After Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) died in the fourth season, it left fans devastated. Claiming the character deserved the better, a petition filed to bring him back in season five. A few had even called for a boycott.

Back in 2022, Bella Hadid‘s outspoken nature during the Palestine fiasco cost her professionally as well as personally. Hadid shared, “I had so many companies that stopped working with me. I have friends that completely dropped me.”

Well, things are not looking good for the actor or the Netflix series. Noah’s rep hasn’t commented on it yet, but we hope this settles down soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood web news and updates.

Must Read: Are Modern Family’s ‘Gloria’ Sofia Vergara & ‘Claire’ Julie Bowen Friends In Real Life? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News