The Hadid Sisters, Gigi and Bella, both supermodels, are currently making headlines for their romantic pursuits. Days after it was revealed that Gigi Hadid is spending intimate time with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion, Bella Hadid is now grabbing all the eyeballs for her PDA with horse riding star Adan Banuelos.

Known for creating magic on the ramp and making heads turn with her fashion-forward outings, Bella Hadid has dated a host of superstars. Bella’s new romance rumors have surfaced four months after she parted ways from art director Marc Kalman. The former couple dated for two years before calling it quits in July 2023. Previously, Bella has also dated pop stars The Weeknd and Drake.

Seems like Bella Hadid has finally found someone to share her love for horses with. While Adan Banuelos is a renowned horse trainer, Bella’s got a thing for horse riding, too. For those who don’t know, she grew up riding but had to take a brief break after being diagnosed with Lyme disease, and in March, she returned to competitive equestrian.

In a few pictures and videos obtained by TMZ, Bella was seen packing on some hot PDA with a cowboy in Texas, visibly seen making out as she kisses, hugs, and holds hands with him. It was later revealed that the new man in Bella’s life was none other than horse-riding star Adan Banuelos. Passerbys also told TMZ that both Adan and Bella were their authentic selves in each other’s company, looking happier than ever while taking a stroll down the street and making stops here and there for some afternoon shopping.

In the blurred photos that have now gone viral, Bella is seen rocking a brown leather jacket with blue jeans and boots while the award-winning horse rider donned a coral button-up tucked into blue jeans and finished off his look with a trucker hat.

