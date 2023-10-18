With the gates of Multiverse now open in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are endless possibilities and numerous things that can happen in the realm of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The fact that the studio is bringing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine back from death is an example enough. But while there is enough buzz around the actor reprising Logan in Deadpool 3, there have been also multiple reports of him having a company in playing the mutant. Rumors recently had that Daniel Radcliffe might play a version of Wolverine. But now, he himself has to say something.

If you are unaware, Harry Potter Star Daniel has been multiple times associated with Wolverine, but nothing came out of those rumors ever. But the rumor mill decided to churn faster, most recently when he was seen bulked up with a very chiseled physique in the Season 4 finale of the show Miracle Workers. Everyone was convinced he was working out extra to be the mutant.

Now, as these rumors still continue to surface on the internet, Daniel Radcliffe wants to make one thing clear, he isn’t the one who has started them in the first place. While he is flattered by them and would love to be Wolverine, he still isn’t in the game yet. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per ComicBook, Daniel Radcliffe, talking about starting Wolverine rumors said, “No.” He added, “Yes, I got buff because I am obsessive and I want to. You’ve seen my parents; they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s been passed on. But no, No Wolverine. Flattered, but no.”

Meanwhile, it was recently when he had opened up about playing Wolverine and how he would be excited if he got the chance to. “So many times, people come to me like, ‘hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that’s pretty cool.’ No, I don’t know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books; you should get like a short guy to do it!'” Daniel Radcliffe said. “But I don’t see myself; I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

