Hugh Jackman recently rang into his 55th birthday, and the actor is looking handsome as ever. His 55th has come a few weeks after the actor and his wife of 27 years, Deborah-Lee Furness, announced their divorce. While Jackman was spotted with a devastating look on his face following the divorce, it seems that things are far better at the moment as he was joined by his estranged wife for his birthday at a restaurant.

Jackman and Furness first met in 1995 on the sets of Australian TV show Correlli. As the X-Men star has often revealed, it was love at first sight for him. After getting engaged shortly, the two tied the knot a year later.

It has been weeks since Hugh Jackman and Deborah-Lee Furness announced their divorce and called it amicable. Despite the split, the two still share a close bond and were recently seen celebrating Hugh’s birthday together. As per Page Six, the two were spotted dining together at Polo Bar. As per the news outlet’s sources, the Wolverine star and his estranged wife were spotted having a “very happy time.” “Think it was a good birthday.” They were also joined by their children, Oscar and Ava, and a “few close friends.”

Hugh Jackman’s reps also said, “Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening.” Sharing a photo from the evening, Jackman wrote, “Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels.” He was also spotted with his close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on his birthday.

Fans are widely reacting to the Australian star’s birthday celebration with his estranged wife. A Twitter user lauded the couple for staying friends and wrote, “That’s beautiful. I’m glad. Just because they’re headed for divorce doesn’t mean they stopped loving and caring for one another.” Another complimented the actor, “The chap has aged just fine.”

A third netizen wrote, “They were together for ages why wouldn’t they ? I wish them the best in a difficult time of adjustment.”

Last month, Hugh Jackman and Deborah-Lee Furness announced their split in a statement that read, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” The Deadpool 3 star will also reportedly add the divorce to his upcoming memoir.

