Over the last couple of days, Jada Pinkett Smith has been dropping some major bombs about her and Will Smith’s relationship, the infamous Oscar 2022 incident that saw her husband slap Chris Rock on stage, and more. After meeting the ‘Men In Black’ actor on the sets of Smith’s television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the couple began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 1997 – while she was three months pregnant.

After recently revealing that she and Will have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016, the actress revealed that she was shocked to hear him call her ‘his wife’ at Oscars 2022 when he slapped Chris Rock. Read on to know all she said about it in the preview of her upcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb.

In a preview from her interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about being stunned by the infamous Oscar 2022 interaction between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Opening up about it, the ‘Red Table Talk’ co-host said, “Now, first of all, I’m really shocked because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’” She added that her attention quickly shifted from ‘what’s going on?’ to being concerned. The ‘Magic Mike XXL’ actress said, “I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

In the preview, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ actress also revealed that moments after the slap, Chris Rock leaned over the stage to apologize for his joke. Jada Pinkett Smith said, “Chris looks to me, and he says, ‘Jada, I meant no harm. Now, I’m just out of it because I’m really worried about Will. And Will’s still talking because now he’s mad because Chris is talking to me. I go, ‘Chris, this is about some old sh*t.’ That’s all I could think to say, right? And I couldn’t really take in his apology.”

Jada went on to state that the entire incident was completely out of character for Will, saying, “It’s not him whatsoever.” Check out the preview here:

EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith tells @hodakotb that the blame she received for the slap had "more to do with the false narrative that I helped to create on the Red Table," referring to when she previously spoke about her 'entanglement' on Red Table Talk. pic.twitter.com/Hb2OyfuWN1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 13, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith’s interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb is set to air today, October 13.

