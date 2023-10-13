Will Smith and ex-wife Jada Pinkett Smith left us all in disbelief with their confession of separation. The couple has lived their respective lives since 2016, although they refuse to divorce. Remember the Red Table Talk, where the infidelity news grabbed all the limelight? The video of August Alsina confirming the Bad Boys actor knew about it all resurfaces amidst the chaos. Scroll below for more details!

Will and Jada met on the sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and fell in love. They tied the knot in 1997 and are blessed with two children – Jaden and Willow. The duo has confessed to being involved in extra-marital relationships, and the wifey even clarified that their relationship was not “open” but a “grown” one.

During the Red Table Talk show on Facebook, Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed her romance with August Alsin shortly after saying his romance claims were “absolutely not true.” Now, an old video is going viral where the Ghetto singer confirmed Will Smith knew about their relationship and had even given his “blessings” for it.

In a conversation with Angela Yee in 2020, August Alsina shared, “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership. … He gave me his blessing.”

August even confessed that he fell in love with Jada Pinkett Smith as he added, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. Devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

In the latest confession, Jada Pinkett Smith has announced her secret separation from Will Smith since 2016. She, however, has no intention to divorce him.

