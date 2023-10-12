Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has always been a point of discussion among their fans. The drama in their marriage over the years has escalated so often that their relationship even raised eyebrows. However, the two have even discussed their bond openly during various incidents. Now, Jada has revealed that she and her husband have been securely separated since 2016. But did they hint at the same several times in the past seven years? Let’s find out.

Will and Jada first met on the sets of the former’s sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as the Matrix star came in for an audition. While she did not get the part, she hit it off with Will. After dating for a while, the two tied the knot in 1997 and had two children: Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

Over the years, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have sparked separation rumors but always spoken against them. As per The Mirror, in 2011, rumors were rife that the Gotham actress was seeing Marc Anthony. However, the Smiths dismissed the claims in a statement and confirmed that they were still together and their marriage was intact. Well, the Men In Black star later confirmed that they were broken up in 2011 after he threw his wife’s 40th birthday party.

It did not take them long to get embroiled in another rumor as in 2013, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith hinted at being in an open relationship as the actress shared on Facebook, “Here is how I will change my statement…Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship…this means we have a GROWN one.”

In 2015, the two further sparked divorce rumors, but Will Smith immediately dismissed them. In 2017, Jada Pinkett Smith made headlines after she was spotted getting close to singer August Alsina. What got people talking was their 21-year age gap. While August confirmed being in a relationship with Jada with Will Smith’s “blessing,” the Matrix: Resurrections actress’ reps said the claims were untrue. In 2020, Jada confirmed before her husband during her show Red Table Talk that she was in a relationship with August and added that she and Will were separated then. In 2018, they dropped their label as a married couple and rather addressed each other as life partners.

The two even confirmed that they have had s*xual relationships outside their marriage as they do not believe in monogamy. Their open marriage was the most talked-about topic then and continues to be after years. Now, Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed that she and Will Smith have been secretly separated since 2016. During the King Richard actor’s infamous Oscar slap, they lived “separate lives.” She also added that they are still “figuring it out” talking about her and Will Smith’s state of marriage.

