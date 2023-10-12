One day after it was reported that Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner had reached a temporary agreement regarding their two daughters, the singer-actor said that he’s “doing the right thing.”

The 34-year-old father of two sent a cryptic message via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 11.

He posted a picture taken at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where the Jonas Brothers performed on Monday night, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The picture showed him standing in front of a mirror where the inspirational message that read, “I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing,” was written on it.

Above the message, a banner on the mirror read: “What do you want them to feel?”

Joe Jonas via ig stories. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/eydwSRdECu — jonas brothers news (@jbrosnews) October 11, 2023

After three days of mediation, Joe and Sophie reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement states that the children will be with the Game Of Thrones star between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her children were permitted to travel to England and throughout the U.S.

The kids will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21.

The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2. The estranged pair have been asked to “submit a status report letter” detailing the status of their mediation. At the same time, it’s also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage. She then launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, accusing him of blocking her from taking their children to the UK. However, Joe claimed he was adhering to a Florida Court order.

Since then, Sophie Turner has been making various public appearances. Among all, her most talked-about spotting is with Taylor Swift, as it was reported the singer opened her New York home for Sophie and her two kids to live. For the unversed, Tay and Joe previously dated for a brief period when they were teenagers.

