Sophie Turner – who pretty much became a household name after playing Sansa Stark in every season of HBO’s Game Of Thrones, is now a 27-year-old actress and a mother of two girls aged 3 and 1. The actress, who is currently making the headlines owing to her split and divorce from her singer-husband Joe Jonas, once spoke about her s*x education.

The actress, who joined the cast of GoT when she was a teen, once credited the hit fantasy drama for teaching her about the birds and the bees. She even revealed the first time she heard about oral s*x was thanks to this much-loved show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While interacting with the Sunday Times in July 2017, Sophie Turner got candid about many things and told the publication that she had received her s*x education by reading scripts for her hit drama Game Of Thrones. The 27-year-old actress – via the Deccan Chronicle, said, “The first time I found out about oral s*x was while reading the Game of Thrones script. I was 13. I said, ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating.’ I guess that was my s*x education, being on Game of Thrones.”

In the same conversation, Sophie Turner also spoke about the 2015 Game of Thrones r*pe scene she was part of. For those who forgot, Sophie’s Sansa Stark was r*ped by her husband, Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon), on their wedding night. This scene became the talk of the town and even received severe flak when aired. The mother of two said, “The more we talk about s*xual assault the better, and don’t pay heed to the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and the ones who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it.”

She continued, “This sort of thing used to happen, and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and a precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?”

In other news, Sophie Tuner was recently spotted with estranged hubby Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on the streets of New York City. What do you think of this new friendship?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and throwback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Eva Longoria Once Revealed Her Steamy ‘Submissive’ Bedroom Secrets Of Being Tied Up During S*x With Silk Scarves & Said “I Like A Man To Take Charge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News