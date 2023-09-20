86-year-old Morgan Freeman needs no introduction. The veteran actor – who has received several accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and more, is known for bringing to life God on the silver screen. For those who have forgotten, the actor played God in the Jim Carrey-Jennifer Aniston-led Bruce Almighty in 2003 and its 2007 sequel Evan Almighty, featuring Steve Carell in the titular role.

The actor – who is widely known across the globe as God – as they believe his mannerisms, voice, and personality are perfect, once opened up about his beliefs in the Almighty. And unfortunately, he said he didn’t believe in such a divinity. Read on to know what he said.

During a June 2012 conversation with The Wrap, when his show ‘Through the Wormhole’ was on air, Morgan Freeman talked about God and whether humanity could eliminate evil. When asked if humans invented God, the actor – renowned worldwide for playing the creator, answered with a short and simple “Yes.”

On being further asked – ‘So there isn’t a God up in the sky somewhere. We came up with God ourselves?’ Morgan Freeman replied, “Well, here’s a scientific question: Has anybody ever seen hard evidence? What we get is theories from our earlier prophets. Now, people who think that God invented us think that the Earth can’t be more than 6,000 years old.”

He continued, “So I guess it’s a question of belief. My belief system doesn’t support a creator as such, as we can call God, who created us in His/Her/Its image.”

It seems like the actor’s views on God may have changed, as in 2019, it was reported that Freeman found religion in Zoroastrianism.

