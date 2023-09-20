The Marvels, featuring Brie Larson in the lead role, serves as the highly anticipated sequel to “Captain Marvel” and continues Carol Danvers’ story following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Nia DaCosta-helmed superhero film is all set to release in November, and MCU fans eagerly await the release.

In the upcoming MCU entry, Nick Fury helps the three female superheroes unite after their powers become entangled, leading them to swap places whenever they use their abilities. Amidst this, the cost of the film has been revealed, and it’s not as large as some comic book fans might have expected it to be.

According to Vanity Fair, The Marvels, the upcoming instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, boasted a budget of $130 million. This parallels 2015’s Ant-Man as the MCU’s most budget-conscious production. For context, Captain Marvel (2019) commanded a budget ranging from approximately $152 million to $175 million, while the latest two MCU blockbusters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both surpassed the $200 million mark. Remarkably, at $130 million, The Marvels claims the distinction of being the highest-budgeted film ever directed by a Black woman, surpassing Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time, which had a budget of $100 million.

In a bid to cut the cost of the production, the studio made this move. Since the last few superhero films did not perform well at the box office, the studio apparently wants to recover the budget with whatever box office it earns.

While ‘The Marvel’ is set to reintroduce beloved characters like Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, Marvel Studios initially contemplated the introduction of a prominent Marvel comic book hero to be portrayed by a renowned actor such as Clive Owen or George Clooney. This daring concept, however, was ultimately abandoned before production commenced, with the proposed character meeting an unexpected demise after the first act. Currently, the film’s potential inclusion of cameo appearances by established MCU heroes remains shrouded in mystery.

