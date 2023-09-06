George Clooney is a name that needs no introduction in the world of cinema. He is counted among the top A-list actors in Hollywood. The actor did many notable roles in his career, including one in Syriana for which he even won an Oscar in the category Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role, but that film left an even deeper mark on Clooney’s life as he met with a drastic accident while filming it. The pain from the accident was so great that the actor once admitted to thinking of ending his life in an interview.

The 2005 film also featured Matt Damon beside him. It received a lot of appreciation from the critics, and as mentioned above, he even won an Academy Award for it. The film was a political thriller based on the memoir See No Evil by Robert Baer, and it was directed by Stephen Gaghan. Clooney suffered a serious head and spinal injury while performing a stunt for Syriana, and it left him on the hospital bed for days with immeasurable pain.

As per Animated Times, George Clooney, in an interview with Rolling Stone, opened up about the time he was in immense pain due to the risque accident, so much so that he contemplated taking his own life to end it once and for all. He said, “I started to think, I may have to do something drastic about this. You start to think in terms of you don’t want to leave a mess, so go in the garage, go in the car, start the engine. It seems like the nicest way to do it, but I never thought I’d get there. See, I was in a place where I was trying to figure out how to survive.”

George Clooney recalled being in the hospital with an IV attached to his arm with serious headaches and the harsh treatments he underwent to get better. The actor said, “The doctors did these blood patches where they tie you down to a bed, and you’re awake because they have a long needle and need to know if they’re touching your spinal cord, and they take blood out and shoot it directly into your spinal column to try to get the blood to coagulate in those spots. I did about 15 of those over 15 days. It’s like getting a spinal tap every day, and you’re awake…I thought I was going to die.”

He also opened up about his pain management period post the drastic accident and said, “I went to a pain-management guy whose idea was, ‘You can’t mourn for how you used to feel because you’re never going to feel that way again.’”

Thankfully, George Clooney bore it all and focused on getting better, being an inspiration for all. On the work front presently, he surprised everyone with his special appearance in The Flash as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

