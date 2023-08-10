George Clooney is among the biggest names in Hollywood and it is safe to say that the actor has experienced a lot in his life than any other movie star. Apart from his illustrious career, the actor is also known for his philanthropy as he never fails to help those in need. While he not only provides financial aid, but has also closely examined bizarre situations himself. When the actor travelled to Sudan to help people, he faced a life-threatening situation as a few juvenile assailants pointed a riffle at him. As the situation was handled with ease by one of his teammates, the actor was embarrassed to be extremely scared. Scroll down to learn what happened.

The actor comes from a family of celebrities. While his father, Nick Clooney, is a famous American journalist, his aunt, Rosemary Clooney, was a singer and actress.

Much like his father, George Clooney also wanted to become a journalist, he rather tweaked his path of career and got into working in television and later movies. However, becoming a movie star did not stop him from going on missions with his father. Back in 2012, the Ocean’s Eleven star opened up about his journey so far while talking to The Hollywood Reporter and even revealed details about a few of his missions.

The Ticket To Paradise star revealed how he read an article about the Darfur genocide committed by the Sudanese government in 2005 and decided to travel to the country to provide help. George Clooney was joined by his father, Nick, on the visit. As he got into the details of the trip, he said, “Everything about it is difficult, and you never feel safe, and we are not traveling with guns and security guys.”

During one of the missions, Clooney and his teammates were stopped by a few juvenile assailants at gunpoint. Narrating the incident, he said, “in the middle of nowhere and we were pulled over by a bunch of 13-year-old kids with Kalashnikovs (rifles), and that’s where it’s dangerous because it’s random violence.” Well, the situation was quickly handled by one of his teammates as they walked up to one of the children and said “No.” However, Clooney was not happy about how the situation left him as he said, “I couldn’t believe it was that simple because I was embarrassed at how scared I was.”

Well, the situation must have been devastating and we believe the Ocean’s Twelve star’s reaction was natural.

