Actors going for verbal spats in Hollywood is not a new concept, and there are several A-listers who went at each other only to apologize later. Hollywood star Russell Crowe, who was recently seen in Pope Exorcist, once called George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford sellouts. While the latter two did not respond, Clooney, in a later interview, did address the situation. Read on to know what exactly happened between the two.

Russell Crowe, speaking of the latest, is also rumoured to be starring in Gladiator 2, but the actor has not divulged any details on the same. The actor recently got pissed off and said not to ask him about part 2 of Gladiator.

Circling back to the beef between Russell Crowe and George Clooney, as per The Sun, the former started it in 2005 after he called George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford sellouts. “I don’t do ads for suits in Spain like George Clooney or cigarettes in Japan like Harrison,” said Crowe adding, “I mean, Robert De Niro advertising American Express? Gee whiz, it’s not the first time he’s disappointed me. “Making an ad is a contradiction of the f**king social contract with the audience.” Clooney then took his own time and addressed the call out in 2013 saying, “He picked a fight with me. He started it for no reason at all.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star then jokingly took a dig at Crowe saying, “He put out this thing saying, ‘George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and Robert De Niro are sellouts.’ I put out a statement saying, ‘He’s probably right and I’m glad he told us, ’cause Bob and Harrison and I were also thinking about starting a band, which would also fall under the heading of bad use of celebrity.'”

George Clooney further stated, “That’s when he really went off on me. ‘Who the f**k does this guy think he is? He’s a Frank Sinatra wannabe’. He really went after me and so I sent him a note going, ‘Dude, the only people who succeed when two famous people are fighting is People magazine. What the f**k is wrong with you?’”

The two reportedly dissolved their feud when the two bumped into one another at the 2006 Golden Globes. Clooney claimed that Russell Crowe sent him his poems and a disc of his music. “He was gonna see me at the Golden Globes ’cause he was nominated for Cinderella Man. So he sends me a disc of his music and a thing of his poetry,” said Clooney.

He concluded, “I think he said, ‘I was all misquoted,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Whatever.’ I did take it with me to the BAFTAs, but I didn’t win. I might have used it if I had won. I was nominated for four!”

