Amidst high-octane action thrillers and comedies, Sanjay Dutt is back for the third time this year, but not as the antagonist! This time, he holds a mirror to the society in Aakhri Sawal trailer, looking sharp and winning with his arguments in debate with this generation that has even forgotten how to talk without shouting! The trailer doesn’t waste time and dives right into the debate of RSS and its ideologies!.

While it takes us into the chaos of modern-day India – the endless newsroom shouting matches, the cancel culture, and the unfortunate reality where a difference of opinion leads to a street brawl and, in some cases, to a Danga, Sanjay Dutt enters as a mentor in Delhi University, trying to guide the youth with his constructive conversation!

Aakhri Sawal emphasizes a very important statement – “Bharat Vivaad Nahi, Samvaad Mein Bharosa Rakhta Hai,” you don’t just hear it; you feel it. It is a direct hit at this Debate Or Danga culture that has been the new trend amongst the youngsters! He tries to reason with the rage. Only Sanjay Dutt could deliver lines about peace and dialogue and make them sound so important!

The lines in the trailer are sharp, addressing the polarization of the youth without taking political sides, which is a tricky subject, but the trailer manages to deal with it in a balanced way! The Guru VS Shishya debate might be the highest point of this film, and the tease works!

In an era where the art of listening and having a conversation has died, from social media comment sections to prime-time television, Sanjay Dutt tries to mentor a generation that does not debate to understand it debates with the intent to destroy. The film seems to ask the last question about where we are heading!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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