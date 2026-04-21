Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, is emerging as one of 2026’s most anticipated films. The project has generated a lot of buzz since its announcement, and the latest teaser has further stoked anticipation. The film, which explores some of the most contentious and controversial issues, offers a compelling, thought-provoking glimpse and appears to be based on actual events.

The recently unveiled poster adds another layer to the intrigue. Sanjay Dutt is seen seated prominently, exuding authority and mystery, with a room full of people behind him. A notable detail in the visual is his placement in front of a book titled “RSS – An Antinational Organization,” subtly hinting at the film’s daring narrative.

With its bold subject matter, striking visuals, and layered storytelling, Aakhri Sawal has successfully positioned itself at the center of conversation. The mix of controversy and curiosity has only heightened audience interest, making it one of the most closely watched releases of the year.

Aakhri Sawal Plot

The film will explore significant events in Indian history, such as the demolition of Babri Masjid, the ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, according to the just-released teaser. It offers an unexplored perspective on the development of one of the largest voluntary organizations. By posing provocative questions, the movie hopes to subvert narratives and bring viewers closer to discovering deeper truths on screen

Aakhri Sawal Cast, Crew & Release Date

Aakhri Sawal stars Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang is the director of Aakhri Sawal. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the movie is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand and is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banner Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures. Utkarsh Naithani wrote the dialogue, screenplay, and plot.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 8th May 2026.

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