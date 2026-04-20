Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have been blessed with a baby girl today, adding a new member to their family.
Son Meer Announces Baby Sister In Heartwarming Post
The joyful news was shared in the most heartwarming way by their son, Meer, through his parents’ social media, where he announced that he has become a big brother to a little sister. The announcement has already been met with love and warm wishes from fans and well-wishers across the country.
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This marks a beautiful new chapter for the family, with the arrival of their daughter bringing immense happiness to the household.
Congratulations have been pouring in for Atlee and Priya as they embrace this special moment.
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