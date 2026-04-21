After a lot of speculations and anticipation, Awarapan is finally returning to theaters with a sequel. Emraan Hashmi also returns to the big screen with a sequel to his iconic film. The second film of the cult classic has been in the news for a while, and now the makers have locked the release date.

When Is Awarapan 2 Releasing?

Makers have confirmed that Awarapan 2 will hit cinemas on August 14, 2026. The date was revealed through a social media post. After weeks of buzz, filmmaker/producer Vishesh Bhatt made it official. The update has quickly caught attention, especially among fans of the original, who are eagerly awaiting the film in theaters.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer will release during the Independence Day week, which could help the film reach a wider audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Films (@visheshfilms)

More About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is currently in the final stages of production. Along with Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani joins the cast, adding a fresh dynamic to the story. While the makers haven’t revealed much about the plot yet, it is expected to stay true to the emotional tone of the original while expanding the narrative.

With the release date now confirmed, more details about the film are likely to unfold soon in the coming months. One of the biggest highlights is Emraan Hashmi returning to the franchise. The actor will once again be seen in a story rooted in themes of love, loss, and redemption. His performance in the first film remains popular even today, which makes this comeback more interesting.

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar (Filmistan) and written by Bilal Siddiqui (Bads of Bollywood), created and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banners of Vishesh Films. It is currently in its final leg of production in Mumbai. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14th August 2026.

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