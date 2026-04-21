Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in the lead roles, is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026. Today, the makers officially announced the film’s release date, sparking excitement among box office enthusiasts. While the potential of the upcoming sequel is huge, movie buffs are now more excited to see it clash against Sunny Deol’s magnum opus. Yes, you read that right! The romantic drama is clashing with Sunny’s next, setting the stage for a high-voltage clash.

All set to clash with Batwara 1947

A few hours back, it was announced that the Awarapan sequel will arrive in theaters on August 14, 2026, thus capitalizing on the Independence Day weekend. However, it won’t be alone during the weekend as Sunny Deol’s much-awaited Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release on August 13. So, Sunny’s biggie is arriving a day earlier, thus posing a big competition in front of the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer.

Awarapan 2 carries a huge box office potential

Despite a big clash, things look sorted for Awarapan 2. The biggest plus point for the film is that it’s a sequel to a film that garnered a cult status over the years. Even the film’s music has a separate fan base. Now, with Emraan Hashmi returning with a sequel to one of his iconic movies, the potential is sky high. If the makers get the music right even this time, we’ll see a rampage at the Indian box office.

Set to make history among Bollywood’s romantic films

Since Awarapan 2 is a romantic movie, it won’t be much affected by Batwara 1947. Yes, screens will get divided, but it won’t stop the film from breaking records. Currently, Saiyaara holds the record for the biggest opening among Bollywood’s romantic movies, scoring 22 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

Given the kind of solid pre-release buzz Awarapan 2 is enjoying, it won’t be an overstatement to say that the record of Saiyaara will be comfortably broken. Yes, the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer is set to make history by pulling off the biggest start among Bollywood romantic films and also targets the 25 crore milestone on day 1.

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