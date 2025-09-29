Emraan Hashmi has always enjoyed a massive fan following, and his films, particularly those from the 2000s, continue to resonate with audiences. One such film, Awarapan, became a cult classic and is now set to return with a sequel after nearly two decades. Awarapan 2 was officially announced this year on Emraan Hashmi’s birthday, much to the delight of his fans.

Over the years, they have kept the legacy of the original alive, cherishing its iconic music and the unforgettable character of Shivam. Their long-standing demand for a sequel has finally been answered, bringing the much-awaited continuation of the story to life.

Awarapan 2 Goes On Floor

Awarapan, the 2007 action-crime-romance starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, captured hearts with its intense storyline, memorable music, and the unforgettable character of Shivam. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film became a cult classic, remembered for its emotional depth and gripping narrative. Now, nearly two decades later, the story is set to continue with Awarapan 2, bringing back the essence of the original while promising fresh twists and new dimensions to the characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Adding to the excitement, producer Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated sequel, Awarapan 2, has officially gone on floors. Vishesh Films shared an Instagram post of Muhrat Shot confirming that the filming of Awarapan 2 has finally begun. As per reports, the first filming schedule is planned in Bangkok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Films (@visheshfilms)

What started as a special birthday announcement for Emraan Hashmi is now on the fast track to production. Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The team, led by director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui, has started its first shooting schedule in Bangkok.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, Awarapan 2 promises to deliver the next chapter in Shivam’s journey of love and redemption. Fans can expect the same grit, raw emotion, intense action, and blockbuster music that made the original a timeless classic.

This magical partnership between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films, which has given us hit films like Jannat, Murder, Raaz, and Gangster, is set to create history once more. Get ready to relive the nostalgia and embrace a new chapter of Shivam’s story. Awarapan 2 is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026.

