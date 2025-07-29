Mohit Suri has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood as a filmmaker who masterfully blends emotion, heartbreak, and unforgettable music. Known for his poignant love stories and impactful storytelling, his films often resonate deeply with audiences. From tragic romances to tales of redemption, his work continues to leave a mark. Here’s a look at five of his highest-rated films on IMDb—along with their brief plots and where to stream them.

5. Malang

IMDb Rating – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Available On – Netflix

Plot: With Malang, Mohit Suri gave us a full-on action-packed thriller with just the correct dose of love and madness. The movie takes place in two timelines, indicating the purpose of revenge & other designs of the execution. Aditya Roy Kapur plays Advait, a man who lands in Goa and falls in love with the free-spirited Sara (Disha Patani). Soon, they decided to make each moment memorable. However, an encounter with the police changes their whole life, and the story soon turns into a revenge drama.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles, and everyone’s out to settle their scores. It’s gritty, stylish, and emotionally charged, with top-notch action and a banging soundtrack. If you like Mohit Suri’s darker side, Malang delivers the adrenaline rush with emotional intensity.

4. Ek Villain

IMDb Rating – 6.6/10

– 6.6/10 Available On – Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: Ek Villain is a dark romantic thriller that shook audiences when it was released. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in a story that blends intense romance with cold-blooded revenge.

The film follows Guru, a hardened criminal who finds love and hope in the cheerful Aisha. But their world comes crashing down when Aisha becomes the victim of a mysterious serial killer. What follows is an emotionally charged revenge story, where every character has their own demons.

And of course, the music! From Galliyan to Zaroorat, the soundtrack became a sensation overnight. Ek Villain is gripping, gritty, and still one of Suri’s most popular works. As per IMDb, the movie has 2 hours and 9 minutes runtime.

3. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

IMDb Rating – 6.8/10

– 6.8/10 Available On – Prime Video

Plot: This underrated love story stars Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in a heartbreaking tale of incomplete love and emotional struggle. Inspired by a real-life story, Hamari Adhuri Kahani is all about what happens when tradition clashes with the heart’s true desires.

Vasudha, played beautifully by Vidya, is a devoted wife and mother trapped in a toxic marriage. Years after her husband mysteriously disappears. Following this, she meets Aarav (Emraan), who brings warmth and affection back into her life. But when her husband suddenly reappears, Vasudha is forced to make the toughest decision of her life. The decision is whether to welcome a new person into her love life.

This film is about the power of silent pain and emotional restraint. The performances are raw and genuine, and the music hits all the right notes, especially the title track. The runtime is 2 hours and 9 minutes.

2. Aashiqui 2

IMDb Rating – 7.1/10

– 7.1/10 Available On – Prime Video

Plot: Holding the second spot is Saiyaara, with an impressive IMDb rating of 7.2. However, the film is still running in theatres, and the makers have not officially announced its digital release. So, for now, you’ll have to catch it on the big screen.

Apart from that, who doesn’t remember Tum Hi Ho? If you lived through 2013, chances are this song was playing everywhere. But Aashiqui 2 was more than just a musical hit — it was a profoundly emotional story of love, sacrifice, and self-destruction.

Rahul Jaykar (Aditya Roy Kapur) is a once-famous singer struggling with alcoholism. His life changes when he meets Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor), a talented singer with dreams in her eyes. He helps launch her career, but he continues to fall as she rises. He was trapped in his addictions and insecurities.

The film’s strength lies in its tragic storytelling. There’s love, yes, but also heartbreak that feels painfully real. Shraddha and Aditya’s chemistry, the emotionally charged screenplay, and an unforgettable soundtrack make this one of the most iconic romantic films of the last decade. According to IMDb, the movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes.

1. Awarapan

IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Available On – Prime Video

Plot: At the top of the list is Awarapan — a film that truly represents Mohit Suri’s storytelling at its finest. Emraan Hashmi delivers one of his best performances as Shivam, a hitman haunted by a painful past. The film presents the protagonist’s journey, who works for a powerful mafia boss named Malik in Hong Kong. As the story continues, Shivam meets a girl named Reema, a Pakistani girl. Soon, he falls in love with her, and their relationship deepens with time. Following their love life, Malik questions Shivam’s violent lifestyle.

Determined to save Reema from Malik, Shivam risks his life and embarks on a dangerous mission. In doing so, he finds a chance at redemption for his sins.

These films are among Mohit Suri’s most acclaimed on IMDb—and it’s easy to see why. They remind us that love can be messy, heartbreaking, and far from perfect. But often, it’s those imperfect stories that leave the most substantial impact. So, this list is made for you if you’re in the mood to feel all the feels—cry, fall in love, and maybe yell at your screen a little.

