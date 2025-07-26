Sargun Mehta is currently making all the noise over her back-to-back theatrical releases, which are receiving massive love. She recently delivered the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 – Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and is shining bright in Sarbala Ji. There’s more good news as her romantic drama Moh is now streaming online. Scroll below for the OTT release update!

Moh Cast, Synopsis, Theatrical Release (2022)

Moh is a 2022 Punjabi romantic film that starred Sargun Mehta alongside the debutant, Gitaz Bindrakhia. The story revolves around an extra-marital affair of a woman with a young teenager.

Moh was released in theatres in September 2022 and opened to positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. Reportedly made on a production budget of 6 crores, Sargun Mehta starrer earned 1.95 crore net in India and 3.8 crores at the worldwide box office. As per the box office stats, it was a losing affair!

When & where to watch Moh?

Moh is now available for streaming online on Apple TV. It began premiering on the OTT platform on July 25, 2025. Sargun Mehta’s husband, Ravi Dubey, revealed the big news on Instagram. He shared a string of BTS moments and wrote, “Moh’ is a masterpiece finally available to watch on @appletv My favourite film from sargun’s filmography so far …a 2hour watch but this film will stay with you for the rest of your life, watch it now”

More about Moh

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, Moh was backed by Shri Narotam Ji Productions, Tips Films Ltd. and Orion Studios. It was released theatrically by White Hill Studios.

The supporting cast also features Amrit Amby, Prabh Bains, Prakash Gadhu, and Balraj Sidhu, among others.

