It’s been eight months since the theatrical release of Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s sequel to his iconic 2000 film Gladiator, and it’s now making waves in the streaming world. According to FlixPatrol, Gladiator II has claimed the top spot on the list of the ten most popular movies streaming globally on Paramount+.

And in doing that, the Gladiator sequel has outranked Tom Cruise’s widely acclaimed aerial action-drama Top Gun: Maverick. But what’s actually surprising is that a lesser-known film, one you’ve probably never even heard of, has managed to outrank Maverick on the same chart. Read on to find out where these three films rank on the Paramount+ global streaming chart.

Top 3 Films On Paramount+

While Gladiator II has topped the Paramount+ list, Top Gun: Maverick currently holds the third spot. And on the second rank is the lesser-known 2025 psychological action-drama, Man with No Past, a film about a man who has no memory of his past and how he uncovers the mystery behind his own identity. As of now, this film, starring Jon Voight, Marton Csokas, and Adam Woodward, has an IMDb rating of just 4.3/10.

Gladiator II – Plot & Cast

Directed by Ridley Scott, the sequel follows the story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the son of Maximus (Russell Crowe’s character in the first film). Lucius is sent away from Rome by his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), to protect him from assassins. Years later, his peaceful life is shattered when Roman forces invade his home and kill his wife.

Captured and sold into slavery, Lucius is forced to fight as a gladiator. Now, he must rise to the occasion to seek revenge against the Roman emperors and fight for his freedom. The movie also features Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger in important roles.

Gladiator II – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The movie holds a 70% critics’ score and a stronger 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus states, “Echoing its predecessor while upping the bloodsport and camp, Gladiator II is an action extravaganza that derives much of its strength and honor from Denzel Washington’s scene-stealing performance.” Moreover, Gladiator II has an IMDb user rating of 6.5/10.

Where to Watch Gladiator II

The film is currently available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. In the U.S., it’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, MGM+, and other digital platforms.

Gladiator II Trailer

