David Corenswet received a lot of backlash when he was cast as Clark Kent in the latest DC movie, Superman. He is still looked down upon by Henry Cavill fans, but Corenswet’s film is being loved by viewers. It has crossed a significant milestone at the North American box office and is on track to surpass the domestic run of Cavill-led Man of Steel. Read on for more.

Henry Cavill’s movie received mixed reviews from the critics and audience. Over the years, however, it has emerged as one of the most popular and loved solo Superman movies. Cavill was an instant hit with the viewers with his handsome looks and amazing build. He was meant to be the Man of Steel. Meanwhile, David is also attractive and charming, and there is no doubt that his version differs from Cavill’s. The new Kal-El is sweet, holds back his punches, and signifies hope in common people. James Gunn’s DC superhero is closer to the comic book version, growing on the people.

How much has the DC flick earned on day 12 at the North American box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, James Gunn’s movie collected a strong $10.1 million on its second Tuesday, registering the second-biggest second Tuesday in DC history. The film declined by -40.9% from last Tuesday. It is also the biggest second Tuesday of 2025 and has achieved that by beating Lilo & Stitch’s $8.5 million. With that, the comic book movie crossed the $250 million milestone. Superman has hit the $253.2 million cume at the North American box office in 12 days.

Check out the biggest second Tuesdays among the DC movies at the domestic box office.

Aquaman – $16.8 million Superman – $10.1 million The Dark Knight – $9.6 million Wonder Woman – $8.9 million The Dark Knight Rises – $8.8 million The Batman – $7.1 million Joker – $7 million Suicide Squad – $6.2 million Man of Steel – $5.2 million Batman v Superman – $4 million

On track to beat Man of Steel this weekend

Man of Steel was released in 2013. It was the first movie in which Henry Cavill appeared as Clark Kent, aka Superman. It collected $291.04 million in its domestic run. David Corenswet’s film is expected to surpass that during its third weekend. It will also hit the $300 million milestone this weekend. Cavill’s film collected $670.1 million worldwide, and the latest DC flick is also expected to surpass that eventually in its theatrical run.

Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, was released in theaters on July 11. It is now tracking to earn $370-$405 million domestically.

Box Office Summary of Superman

North America – $253.2 million

International – $173.1 million

Worldwide – $426.3 million

