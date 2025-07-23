I Know What You Did Last Summer had an underwhelming start this weekend, its opening weekend. But it has achieved an interesting feat regarding its return on investment: It has earned more than half of its breakeven number worldwide in just four days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film debuted at #3 in the domestic box office chart, and it’s not its fault as Hollywood tentpole releases are hogging all the limelight. It is a reboot of the OG classic, which was released in 1997. The film maintains a stronghold at the 3rd rank and is expected to continue until Thursday. On Friday, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released, pushing it further down in the list. The Big 3 – Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will dominate the box office.

I Know What You Did Last Summer at the worldwide box office.

I Know What You Did Last Summer collected $12.7 million on its opening weekend, lowest ever in the franchise. On Monday, day 4, it collected $1.38 million at the North American Box Office as per Box Office Mojo, bringing the domestic total to $14.14 million in four days. Internationally, it has collected $10.9 million in its opening weekend. Adding that to the domestic total, its worldwide collection hits $25.04 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $14.1 million

International – $10.9 million

Worldwide – $25.0 million

Budget & ROI

According to reports, I Know What You Did Last Summer was made on a modest budget of $18 million. Although it had an underwhelming opening weekend at the domestic and global box office, the R-rated horror flick has already collected 39.1% more than its production budget. This has been achieved in four days. The film needs around $45 million to break even, and it’s more than halfway there.

The slasher movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson featuring Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, and Austin Nichols, along with Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt, was released on July 18.

