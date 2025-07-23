The latest dinosaur movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, has cracked the top three highest-grossing films list at the domestic box office. The film starring Scarlett Johansson has beaten the domestic haul of the most successful horror movie of this year, Sinners, to achieve this significant feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been earning decent numbers among the franchise and has occupied the 5th rank, surpassing The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The movie received mixed reviews and will be trailing far behind the previous reboot trilogy. But the franchise is winning at the box office as people always love to watch the dinosaurs on the big screens.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection on day 20 in North America

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Scarlett Johansson’s magnum opus collected $2.8 million on its third Monday at the North American box office. Jurassic World Rebirth registered the franchise’s third-lowest third Monday, however, declining by -40.4% from last Monday despite losing 470 theaters from last Friday. Therefore, the film hits a $279.3 million cume in North America.

Surpasses Sinners as the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year domestically

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler‘s film Sinners was the trending film this summer. It is the highest-grossing horror flick of the year, collecting $278.57 million in its domestic run. It lost its fourth rank to ScarJo’s film. Rebirth has surpassed the film’s domestic haul in just 20 days and is now the third highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year domestically

1. A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million

2. Lilo & Stitch – $418.5 million

3. Jurassic World Rebirth – $279.3 million

4. Sinners – $278.6 million

5. How to Train Your Dragon – $251.5 million

6. Superman – $243.1 million

7. Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million

8. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $195.9 million

9. Thunderbolts* – $189.9 million

10. F1 – $155.1 million

Worldwide collection update

Jurassic World Rebirth, released on July 2, collected $373.29 million at the overseas box office in 20 days. Allied to the $279.25 million domestic cume, its worldwide total hits the $652.5 million mark. It is expected to earn between $315 million and $330 million domestically.

Box Office Summary

North America – $279.3 million

International – $373.2 million

Worldwide – $652.5 million

