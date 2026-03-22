Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi has concluded its box office run. Anubhav Sinha‘s directorial witnessed a disappointing journey, right from the beginning. The Bollywood courtroom drama could not even recover 50% of its total investments. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Assi earn in India?

According to the final update, Assi earned 11.42 crore at the domestic box office. It witnessed a 4-week-long run, although the footfalls remained on the lower end. Word of mouth remained lukewarm, and competition from Border 2, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mardaani 3, and O’Romeo further made the journey challenging.

Assi also failed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of Taapsee Pannu in India. It needed a minimum of 32 crore to beat Thappad and find a spot on the list.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 6.95 crore

Week 2: 2.63 crore

Week 3: 1.17 lakh

Week 4: 67 lakh

Total: 11.42 crore

Assi is a box office flop!

Taapsee Pannu starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 40 crore. The makers could only recover 28.55% of the estimated investments. With a deficit of over 38 crore, the courtroom drama has ended its journey as a box office flop.

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Assi earned 14.97 crore gross. This includes 1.50 crore gross from the overseas market. The numbers have been simply disappointing, given that it was led by Taapsee Pannu, a renowned face.

Assi Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 40 crore

India net: 11.42 crore

Budget recovery: 28.55%

India gross: 13.47 crore

Overseas gross: 1.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 14.97 crore

Verdict: Flop

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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