The battle for the Box Office throne in 2026 has officially turned into a triple-way match! While Ranveer Singh has already set the bar sky-high with the monstrous success of Dhurandhar 2, the year is far from over. Two of the biggest box office stars are Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. With Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller currently holding the title for the Highest Grosser of the Year (HGOTY) title, the obvious question would be – who will dethrone him? Ranbir Kapoor with Ramayana in November 2026 or Shah Rukh Khan with King in December 2026!

Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana are both potential frontrunners to challenge Ranveer Singh’s supremacy at the box office for the year 2026. We tried analyzing the strongest points and the potential the two upcoming films have, which might help them claim the top spot in 2026.

King: Shah Rukh Khan’s Return To The Action Arena

If there is one man who knows how to reclaim a throne, it’s Shah Rukh Khan. After the historic 2023, SRK is coming back with King, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Here are four significant factors that could make the film a box-office miracle!

The USP – SRK’s Massy Avatar: The biggest USP is undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan in a gritty and raw avatar. He nailed it twice in Pathaan and Jawan, and surely the audience wants to see him rugged and raw!

The Tested Formula: SRK & Sidharth Anand: Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Anand have proved that they are a box office tsunami together! While Pathaan was the blueprint, King aims to refine, recreate, and repeat that success!

The Added Advantage: The Golden Pair: SRK and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry together is magical. This duo has a 100% track record of delivering blockbusters, and their presence together will make sure that they deliver another blockbuster!

The Secret Assets: This film isn’t just about SRK. It marks the high-profile debut of Suhana Khan, creating massive curiosity. Add to that Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, and we might have a face-off that could set the single screens on fire.

Ramayana: The Ranbir Kapoor & Yash Storm

If SRK is the King of the box office, Ranbir Kapoor is definitely the Prince who has already proven he can touch the 900-crore mark with Animal. With Ramayana, he is already aiming to create history!

The USP: North Meets South: This is the ultimate Pan-India cocktail. You have Ranbir Kapoor play Lord Rama, having a face-off against Yash, the most hyped battle of all time!

The Tested Formula: The Grand Ensemble: History proves that whenever a film is mounted on this scale with a legendary cast, the box office records are bound to be shattered !

The Added Advantage: The combined star power of RK and Yash. We are talking about two fanbases that can individually pull massive crowds to the theaters. It’s a box office explosion waiting to happen.

The Assets: The film boasts Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman – a casting masterstroke following the Gadar 2 & Border 2 mania. Furthermore, the musical collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer ensures that this isn’t just a movie; it’s a global cinematic event.

Amidst Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, whoever wins the chance to dethrone Ranveer Singh, it is very likely that Dhurandhar 2 will have to vacate the throne, and the box office will welcome a new king who will rule the record book.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 VS Kantara Hindi Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Folk Thriller Enjoys 2.3 Times Higher Profit Than Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Sequel!

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