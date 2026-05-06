Dhurandhar 2 VS Kantara Hindi Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Folk Thriller Enjoys 2.3 Times Higher Profit Than Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Sequel!
Dhurandhar 2 VS Kantara Hindi Box Office(Photo Credit –Jio Studios/Facebook)

The Indian box office witnessed a hurricane in the last six months with Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar 2 hitting it out of the park! The sequel now stands at almost 950 crore profit, and it has churned out almost 400% return on investment. Even as a franchise, Ranveer Singh’s franchise is roaring with huge profits. In fact, it has now zoomed past the Profit of Rishab Shetty’s franchise Kantara, despite one of its parts holding a massive profit record at the box office!

Kantara Box Office Record

The original part of Rishab Shetty’s folk thriller churned out a massive 981% return on investment against a budget of only 7.5 crore in Hindi. The Hindi version earned a total net collection of 81.1 crore in its lifetime. The return on investment for the film is almost 132% higher than Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller sequel!

Dhurandhar Franchise Box Office – Profit & ROI

While Kantara Hindi’s profit is almost 2.3 times higher than Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh wins the franchise game over Rishab Shetty’s two-part fol thriller by a margin of only 2%. The overall return on the Dhurandhar franchise stands at 360.13%, while the Kantara franchise, with its two parts, registered a cumulative profit of 353%!

While Kantara takes the crown for individual record, the Dhurandhar franchise shows the power of consistent big-budget success, winning over Kantara by a whisker!

Kantara Franchise Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the two parts of the Kantara franchise (Hindi version) and the overall cumulative budget, collection, profit, and return on investment.

  • Kantara Hindi Budget: 7.5 crore
  • Kantara Hindi Net Collection: 81.10 crore
  • Kantara Chapter 1 Budget: 60 crore
  • Kantara Chapter 1 Net Collection: 224.53 crore
  • Kantara Franchise Budget: 67.5 crore
  • Kantara Franchise Net Collection: 305.8 crore
  • Kantara Franchise Profit: 238.3 Crore
  • Kantara Franchise ROI%: 353.03%

Dhurandhar Franchise Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the two parts of the Dhurandhar franchise and the overall cumulative budget, collection, profit, and return on investment.

  • Dhurandhar 2 Budget: 225 crore
  • Dhurandhar Net Collection: 894.4 crore
  • Dhurandhr 2 Budget: 225 crore
  • Dhurandhar 2 Net Collection: 1176.2 crore
  • Dhurandhar Franchise Budget: 450 crore
  • Dhurandhar Franchise Net Collection: 2070.6 crore
  • Kantara Franchise Profit: 1620.7 crore
  • Kantara Franchise ROI%: 360.13%

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Kara Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Surpasses Kollywood’s First Two Super-Hit Films Of 2026

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