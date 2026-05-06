Dhurandhar 2 VS Kantara Hindi Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Folk Thriller Enjoys 2.3 Times Higher Profit Than Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Sequel!

The Indian box office witnessed a hurricane in the last six months with Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar 2 hitting it out of the park! The sequel now stands at almost 950 crore profit, and it has churned out almost 400% return on investment. Even as a franchise, Ranveer Singh’s franchise is roaring with huge profits. In fact, it has now zoomed past the Profit of Rishab Shetty’s franchise Kantara, despite one of its parts holding a massive profit record at the box office!

Kantara Box Office Record

The original part of Rishab Shetty’s folk thriller churned out a massive 981% return on investment against a budget of only 7.5 crore in Hindi. The Hindi version earned a total net collection of 81.1 crore in its lifetime. The return on investment for the film is almost 132% higher than Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller sequel!

Dhurandhar Franchise Box Office – Profit & ROI

While Kantara Hindi’s profit is almost 2.3 times higher than Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh wins the franchise game over Rishab Shetty’s two-part fol thriller by a margin of only 2%. The overall return on the Dhurandhar franchise stands at 360.13%, while the Kantara franchise, with its two parts, registered a cumulative profit of 353%!

While Kantara takes the crown for individual record, the Dhurandhar franchise shows the power of consistent big-budget success, winning over Kantara by a whisker!

Kantara Franchise Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the two parts of the Kantara franchise (Hindi version) and the overall cumulative budget, collection, profit, and return on investment.

Kantara Hindi Budget: 7.5 crore

Kantara Hindi Net Collection: 81.10 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget: 60 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Net Collection: 224.53 crore

Kantara Franchise Budget: 67.5 crore

Kantara Franchise Net Collection: 305.8 crore

Kantara Franchise Profit: 238.3 Crore

Kantara Franchise ROI%: 353.03%

Dhurandhar Franchise Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the two parts of the Dhurandhar franchise and the overall cumulative budget, collection, profit, and return on investment.

Dhurandhar 2 Budget: 225 crore

Dhurandhar Net Collection: 894.4 crore

Dhurandhr 2 Budget: 225 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Net Collection: 1176.2 crore

Dhurandhar Franchise Budget: 450 crore

Dhurandhar Franchise Net Collection: 2070.6 crore

Kantara Franchise Profit: 1620.7 crore

Kantara Franchise ROI%: 360.13%

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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