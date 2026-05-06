Ranveer Singh’s magnum opus, Dhurandhar 2, is not just breaking records; it is rewriting the history books of Indian cinema. While the 1000-crore club became a regular benchmark for this franchise and pan-India films in general, the film is now eyeing the first 1000 crore profit club for Indian Cinema! This is an almost impossible milestone for most of the biggies!

Will Ranveer Singh Inaugurate The 1000 Crore Profit Club?

It would be the rarest record for Indian Cinema if Ranveer Singh manages to deliver the first-ever Indian film to hit a pure profit of four digits! Currently, the spy thriller already stands at 951.23 crore profit!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Profit

Made on a massive budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 had huge stakes riding on its shoulders. However, the response for the spy thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar has been nothing short of phenomenal. As of day 48, the film has registered a total net collection of 1176.20 crore in India. The profit stands at 951.23 crore!

How Much Does Dhurandhar 2 Need For The 1000 Crore Profit Club?

While Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller has registered a 422.76% return on investment, and is a super duper hit, it still needs to earn 48.77 crore more to bring the first Indian film to hit a 1000 crore profit. This means that the film in total needs to bring a total net collection of 1225 crore to the table in India.

Despite the current momentum and the lack of major competition in the coming weeks, the film does not have a legitimate shot at crossing this line. However, if it does, we all should hail Ranveer Singh as the new box office hero! Currently, the daily earnings for the film have gone beyond the 1 crore mark, and the dream looks very distant!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 VS Kantara Hindi Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Folk Thriller Enjoys 2.3 Times Higher Profit Than Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Sequel!

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