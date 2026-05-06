A few days back, Salman Khan officially announced that his next film with director Vamshi Paidipally will arrive in theaters on Eid 2027. After this announcement, rumors began circulating that Prabhas’ Spirit, scheduled to release on March 5 next year, might be postponed. However, the makers have now clarified that they are arriving on their original release date, thus clashing with Salman’s biggie. Amid this, it’ll be interesting to see if Prabhas reclaims his throne with the biggest A-rated opening at the Indian box office.

Salman’s magnum opus with Vamshi is releasing on Eid 2027, with no specific date announced. With the Eid holiday likely to be on 9th or 10th March, Salman’s biggie might release mid-week or even on 5th March, which is a Friday. This way, the film will benefit from the Eid holiday during the weekdays. One way or the other, Prabhas’ much-awaited biggie will face competition from Salman’s film. Nonetheless, given the strong hype, it is bound to register a massive start.

Spirit targets a big opening at the Indian box office

Since Spirit marks the debut collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the buzz is huge. It is most likely another A-rated film by Vanga, and for Prabhas, it’ll be his second after Salaar. With all the anticipation, the film is likely to rank among the top 3 Indian A-rated openers at the Indian box office. However, securing the top spot looks very tough.

Prabhas is unlikely to reclaim his throne among the top Indian A-rated openers

For those who don’t know, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (145 crore) dethroned Prabhas’ Salaar (90.7 crore), registering the biggest ever opening for an Indian A-rated film. In the case of Dhurandhar 2, there was a strong hype due to the sequel factor. In the case of Spirit, there won’t be any sequel factor. It’ll definitely target 100 crore net on day, but overtaking Dhurandhar 2 and claiming the top spot looks impossible.

Take a look at the top 10 A-rated Indian openers (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Salaar – 90.7 crore They Call Him OG – 84.7 crore Coolie – 65 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case – 21 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Raayan – 13.7 crore

More about the film

Spirit also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj in key roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banner of T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures Production. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

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