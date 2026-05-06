Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has already become a clean success at the worldwide box office, and now, in the absence of any major Hindi releases, it continues to enjoy audience traction. In the meantime, it has pulled off a historic feat at the worldwide box office by reaching the 250 crore milestone in 19 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

The Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer had a decent third Tuesday, day 19, scoring 2.95 crore gross in India. Overall, it has earned 192.94 crore gross (163.51 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned 57.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection is 250.09 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 163.51 crore

India gross – 192.94 crore

Overseas gross – 57.15 crore

Worldwide gross – 250.09 crore

Bhooth Bangla makes history globally!

With 250.09 crore, Bhooth Bangla has made history by becoming the first non-sequel Indian horror-comedy film to hit the 250 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Before the Akshay Kumar starrer, four Indian films achieved the feat, but they were all sequels. Overall, it is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film.

Take a look at the top Indian horror-comedy grossers globally (gross):

Stree 2 – 884.45 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 421.22 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 260.49 crore Bhooth Bangla – 250.09 crore (19 days)

With no major releases in the coming days, the film has a chance to comfortably surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film of all time.

More about the film

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla released in theaters on April 17. It was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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