Sunny Deol’s roar is no longer limited to the big screen! After a historic theatrical run, the war epic Border 2 has officially marched on Netflix, and the results are yet again celebratory! Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film has secured good debut week numbers, proving that the nostalgia for this franchise remains undefeated!

The film continues to gain momentum beyond Indian shores, trending #1 in Mauritius too and featuring in the top 10 trending charts of Netflix across several countries, including Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, United Arabs Emirates, New Zealand, Kenya and Nigeria, reflecting its growing global reach and universal themes of courage, sacrifice, and unity.

As per the data by Netflix from March 16 to March 22, 2026, Border 2, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.3 million on Netflix against 11.1 million viewing hours and secured the second spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is being ruled by Made in Korea.

Breaking Into the Top 5 of 2026

2026 has been a competitive year for Indian cinema on Netflix, with several A-listers arriving with their theatrical releases on Netflix. Sunny Deol has now officially entered the elite club of the highest-viewed debut weeks for an Indian film post-theatrical release.

Check out the top 5 debut week viewership on Netflix for an Indian film in 2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical release!

Dhurandhar: 7.6 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 3.8 Million De De Pyaar De 2: 3.5 Million Haq: 3.4 Million Border 2: 3.3 Million

In fact, Sunny Deol’s war epic is trending globally in the Top 10 across 16 countries on Netflix, setting a new benchmark and surpassing Pushpa 2 (15), Saiyaara (15), Kalki 2898 AD (14), War 2 (14), and Chhavva that trended in 10 countries in its debut week,

Produced by T-Series and JP Films, directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anyaa Singh.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

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