Varun Dhawan, whose latest film Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is currently running in theaters, has delivered several memorable performances across genres throughout his career. From his debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year to his darker and more intense roles in films like Badlapur and October, the 38-year-old actor has consistently showcased his versatility. Here’s a look at Varun Dhawan’s top five highest-rated films, ranked as per IMDb ratings, along with where you can stream them right now.

1. Border 2 (2026)

Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Where to Watch: In Theaters

Plot: Border 2 is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and follows Indian soldiers tasked with executing a crucial military mission. The narrative focuses on the coordinated efforts of the Army, Air Force, and Navy under the charismatic leadership of Fateh Singh, portrayed by Sunny Deol. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles.

2. October (2018)

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Where to Watch: Not Streaming

Plot: Dan (Varun Dhawan), a carefree hotel-management trainee, becomes involved in the aftermath of colleague Shiuli’s (Banita Sandhu) accidental fall. As Shiuli remains in a coma, Dan regularly visits the hospital, assists her family, and grows emotionally attached to her.

3. Badlapur (2015)

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Where to Watch: Zee5

Plot: A botched bank robbery leaves Raghu’s (Varun Dhawan) wife and son dead, killed by small-time criminal Liak (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Years later, Raghu stalks Liaq after his prison release and plans a calculated revenge that permanently changes both their lives.

4. Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018)

Director: Sharat Katariya

Sharat Katariya IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Mauji (Varun Dhawan), a small-town tailor exploited at work, quits his job after years of humiliation. With encouragement from his wife, Mamta (Anushka Sharma), he starts stitching clothes from home, takes small orders, and slowly builds a tailoring business that earns him independence and respect.

5. Bhediya (2022)

Director: Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Plot: Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), a road contractor in Arunachal Pradesh, is bitten by a wolf during a forest visit. Soon, he begins to change on full-moon nights. As his condition worsens, Bhaskar realizes he has become a werewolf, caught between local villagers and those trying to destroy the forest.

