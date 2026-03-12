The success and hype of The Traitors India season one ensured that the reality show would get a second season, and it happened soon after. Back in June 2025, when the first edition was still airing, the show was renewed for a second season, and now it’s officially time to begin filming.

For the unversed, Karan Johar hosted the first season of The Traitors. The show is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch series De Verraders. The first season raked in a lot of viewership and discourse, and here’s what we know about the awaited upcoming second season of The Traitors.

The Traitors Season 2: Host, Filming Location & Contestant Rumors

According to Variety, Karan Johar has been confirmed to return as host for the second season and will depart for the shoot later this week. The venue will be the same, Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the first season was held, and will continue to be the venue for season two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Traitors Global (@thetraitorsglobal)

The previous season of the Amazon Prime Video show featured 20 contestants, mostly influencers and social media figures. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won the first season and the winning amount of ₹70.5 lakh. Karan Johar won the Best Host category at the Asian Academy Awards.

He has previously hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and has judged hit shows like India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Now, he will be back to host the second season once again. While the contestants have been mostly kept under wraps, a few names have started circulating.

Sanjay Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat have reportedly been approached for season two. But it remains to be seen which names will be confirmed and locked in eventually. Season one featured names such as Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, and Jannat Zubair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

And now with the second season almost underway, more drama and chaos will be on its way very soon. No release dates and other details have been released yet, but fans can expect the essence of the show to remain intact. With the filming soon, the season can be expected in the next few months.

