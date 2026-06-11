The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Dylan being apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester Creations due to her personal life choices. On the other hand, Hope and Deke hosted a brilliant mini in-house fashion preview for the whole present design team at Logan.

The drama, the changes, the excitement, the success, the promises, the fights, and more are about to get heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 11, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 11, 2026

The episode on Thursday sees Ridge wondering if there is a new woman in RJ’s life. It is no secret that RJ has been harboring feelings for Electra, and her choice to go back to her boyfriend Will instead of giving RJ a chance has not been easy for him. But it seems he is distracting himself quite well.

The last few days have seen RJ and Dylan get closer as they spend time together and bond over their unreciprocated feelings for Electra and Will, respectively. Their proximity and his behavior have not gone unnoticed, leading RJ’s father, Ridge, to wonder if there is someone new in his life.

Is Ridge going to question RJ about it? Up next, Hope gets disappointing news. What could this be about? After weeks of feeling unappreciated and not valued at Forrester, she submitted a leave of absence and signed onto Logan. Now she is busy working with her brother Deke on a fashion line.

Things have been looking good, especially with the preview they held being successful. So what news could be worthy enough to disappoint her? And then lastly, Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles. The last time she was in the city, she was pitching her lines over at Forrester Creations.

This time around, has she been called by someone at Logan? Is this going to spur even more competition between Logan and Forrester as the rivalry heats up in more ways than one, personally as well as professionally?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (June 10, 2026): Dylan Is Apprehensive About Jeopardizing Her Role At Forrester Creations

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