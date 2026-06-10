The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Joy come between Alex and Stephanie. On the other hand, EJ warned Gwen that they were not working together. Meanwhile, Javi asked his cousin Gabi for a favor. And then last but not least, Kristen and Xander bonded over commonality.

The drama, the danger, the worries, the friction, the doubts, the chaos, and more are set to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 10, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 10, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Leo pleading for Gwen to be careful. It is no secret that their friendship is not the same as it once was, but the recent circumstances have definitely reduced the sourness between them. And now Leo is making sure to ask Gwen to be careful about her motives.

On the other hand, Amy opens up to Melinda. The last few weeks have been dire for Amy as she deals with the death of her daughter, Sophia. She refused to accept the reality at first because nobody was found, but there has been a lot of evidence that suggests her death. And it has been hard.

Amy does not have any friends in town, but since Melinda knew Sophia up close and personal, she is the right person to connect with. Amy wants to express her sorrow, and Melinda is the one she is confiding in. After all, Melinda had a front-row seat to all the chaos Sophia was spewing then.

Meanwhile, Tate and Holly enjoy some romance. The two have had plenty of ups and downs in the last few months. And now that Amy has targeted Holly, she has been very stressed and worried. Which is exactly why Tate wants to be there for his girlfriend. He wants her to relax and have a break.

When the lovebirds enjoy some romance and time away from the regular mess, will this recharge them enough for what’s ahead? Elsewhere, Jada and Shawn grow closer. Will they delve into a second-chance romance? And lastly, Alex tries to defuse the situation between Joy and Stephanie.

The friction between the two women has been plenty, thanks to Joy using Kelsey to get closer to Alex and ruin his marriage with Stephanie. And the latter has had enough. She is not backing down either. Stay tuned for more.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 9, 2026): Joy Comes Between Alex & Stephanie, EJ Warns Gwen, While Kristen & Xander Bond

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