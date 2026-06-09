The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will and Electra taking their relationship to the next level as they enjoyed intimacy. Brooke and Katie came to an understanding that left the latter on a high. And lastly, Liam asked Wyatt to permanently become a part of the new team at Logan.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the ideas, the planning, the fights, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 9, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features RJ and Dylan growing closer. It has not been easy for the two to see the people they are interested in being happy with each other. Dylan grew to have feelings for Will, while RJ has not been ready to get over Electra. But they cannot do anything about this decision.

After all, Will and Electra are happier than ever after getting back together. Even though RJ tried to convince Electra that Will would break her heart and that she should give him a chance, it did not work out. And now that RJ and Dylan are nursing their wounds together, they are getting closer.

This proximity and ability to understand what the other is going through has built a bond, and it seems they are going to take full advantage of it. Are they ready to move on from their feelings for Will and Electra? Or is this a fling? Maybe even a way to see if either Will or Electra gets jealous?

On the other hand, Bill and Katie look forward to the future. Logan’s first line was a big hit, and they have been successful in ensuring that their second line is just as exciting. Logan has Hope and Deke working hard on what’s next, and Katie as well as Bill are excited for the upcoming launch.

Not only that, their son Will joined Logan, making the team at Logan even stronger and more family-backed. Liam has even asked Wyatt to join the fashion house, though his decision remains to be seen. Katie and Bill are hopeful and happy. And they are basking in the joy of the success to come.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (June 8, 2026): Brooke & Katie Come To An Understanding While Will & Electra Take Romance Ahead

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