The previous episode of General Hospital saw Laura relishing her victory over Sidwell. On the other hand, Josslyn’s days may have been numbered. Elsewhere, Kristina issued a request, while Curtis sought Alexis’ help with all his pending legal issues. And last but not least, Kai worried about Trina.

The drama, the danger, the revenge, the plotting, the doubts, the secrets, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 9, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Cassius making a major confession. Now that Cullum has kidnapped Liesl and held her captive in the same room as Josslyn, things are getting tense. Josslyn may have shared what has happened over the last few weeks with her, but a big secret is coming her way.

After all, Cassius is about to make a confession. Josslyn already knows his true identity, but Liesl doesn’t. Is he going to reveal that he is Cassius and not Nathan? How will she react when she finds out that he is not her son, Nathan, but instead his twin brother, Cassius, which still makes him her son?

On the other hand, Portia’s baby shower is a tense affair. She was hoping to keep things joyous and peaceful, but it’s not exactly possible when Curtis is around. He has arrived with Jordan, and while he claims he does not want to start anything, every bone of his body is itching to cause drama.

Especially when his jealousy towards Isaiah blinds him to no end. What new drama will unfold at the baby shower? Elsewhere, Sidwell is on the warpath. He has connected the dots and realized that Lucas was the one who gave Laura and Sonny the photos he had kept as leverage against them.

But to make matters worse, he now also believes that Lucas killed Marco, which is not true. And so Sidwell is blinded by his need for revenge and might just put Lucas in danger. When Willow is blindsided, what could it be about? And then lastly, Brook Lynn issues an apology. But to whom?

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