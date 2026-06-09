JTBC’s new body-swap drama Reborn Rookie is off to a record-breaking start. Just three episodes in, the Lee Jun-young and Lee Ju-myoung-starrer became the highest-rated JTBC drama of the year so far. Based on the popular web novel, the show is proving that corporate revenge and fantasy still hold a massive grip on audiences.

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Reborn Rookie’s Record-Breaking Ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Episode 3 of Reborn Rookie clocked an average nationwide rating of 6.7%—the highest of any JTBC drama in 2026. In the Seoul metropolitan area, it recorded 6.6%, with the per-minute peak hitting 8.1%. To put that in perspective, the show opened to just 3.7% at its premiere on May 30, then jumped to 5.2% with episode 2. That’s a nearly 3-point climb in just one week.

Not just this, but the drama has also doubled its ratings with just one episode. Episode 4 of Reborn Rookie premiered with a nationwide rating of 8.2%, according to Nielsen Korea.

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Reborn Rookie Plot & Cast

Reborn Rookie stars Son Hyun-joo as Kang Yong-ho, the powerful chairman of conglomerate Choeseong Group. His soul gets transferred into the body of injured footballer Hwang Jun-hyun (played by Lee Jun-young).

Forced to restart as a rookie employee at his own company, Chairman Kang must navigate corporate politics from the bottom up, while building an unlikely alliance with sharp-witted employee Kang Bang-geul (played by Lee Ju-myoung). Veteran actors Jin Goo and Jeon Hye-jin feature in the supporting cast.

Reborn Rookie is adapted from the webtoon The New Employee Chairman Kang by San Kyung. He is also the writer of the webtoon that was adapted into JTBC’s massive hit Reborn Rich. The 12-episode series is written by Hyun Ji-min and helmed by director Go Hye-jin (aka Christine Ko), with hitmaker showrunner Kim Soon-ok, known for The Penthouse. It airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC. International viewers can watch Reborn Rookie on Viki.

Reborn Rookie Trailer

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