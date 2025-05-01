Lee Jun-Young debuted as a K-pop singer, rapper, and dancer in the South Korean entertainment industry. However, his fate had something else planned. Even after he gained a lot of appreciation and even won titles for being a part of the groups, Jun-Young made his way into the acting industry in 2017. Although he has featured in many shows, his career has skyrocketed after becoming an actor. Currently, he is trending everywhere for his performance in Weak Hero Class 2.

For the unversed, in Weak Hero Class 2, Jun-Young plays Geum Seung-Je, one of the antagonists who bullies and punches others because he finds it fun and romantic. But this is not the first time the actor has awed everyone with his performance. If you don’t know, Jun-Young has proved his worth as a versatile actor by starring in various projects, including Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and more. Scroll ahead, as we have listed 5 of his K-dramas that you should definitely watch.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Before he could woo everyone with his dark side in Weak Hero Class 2, Lee Jun-Young tugged on everyone’s heartstrings with his performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines. He plays Park Yeong-Beom, Guem Myeong’s (IU) ex-boyfriend in the series. According to the character, he loves Guem Myeong with all his heart, but could never go against his mother, which led to their breakup. He was in the supporting cast, but his input definitely made a difference in the K-drama. Stream it on Netflix.

Melo Movie

In the Melo Movie drama, Lee Jun-Young plays Hong Si-Jun, one of the core friends of Ko Gyeom (Choi Hyun-Shik). In the series, his character is a musician who thinks he is a genius, but doesn’t step into the musical world. However, when he goes through a breakup with Son Ju-A (Jeon So-Nee), he realizes how slothful and indifferent he was while being in the relationship. Jun-Young portrayed the character with a lot of detail and emotion. It’s definitely a must-watch. It is available on Netflix.

The Impossible Heir

In The Impossible Heir, Lee Jun-Young can be seen in a different avatar. In this K-drama, he plays the main lead Kang In-Ha, who is the illegitimate son of a Korean conglomerate owner. When In-Ha learns about his father, he approaches him only to get rejected by him. So, he takes his childhood friend Han Tae-Oh’s help to take over his father’s company. In-Ha sets out on a revenge journey. In the series, Jun-Young played a layered character. He portrayed innocence and vengeance at the same time. You can watch The Impossible Heir on Disney+.

Mask Girl

In Mask Girl, Lee Jun-Young plays a guest character and can be seen in a negative role as Choi Bu-Young. He featured in only one episode but definitely made a mark with his performance. For the unversed, the storyline of Mask Girl revolves around an office worker who gets insecure about her looks and decides to become a masked personality online. However, things take a different turn when a series of ill-fated incidents happen. Watch it on Netflix!

D.P

D.P. features a star-studded cast, including Jung Hae-In, Choi Hyun-Wook, Hong Kyung, Koo Kyo-Hwan, alongside Lee Jun-Young. The storyline revolves around a young private who gets an assignment to capture army deserters, but instead it reveals a painful reality of the enlistees’ struggles that they have faced during their compulsory duty calls. Jun-Young plays one of the deserters as Jung Hyun-Min. Although he appears in only two episodes, his presence makes a difference in the drama. It can be streamed on Netflix.

Now, Lee Jun-Young is all set to woo his viewers with his charm as his new K-drama, Pump up the Healthy Love, premiered on Viki on April 30, 2025. In the series, he plays a former bodybuilder who now leads a gym. If romance and fitness ever fall in love, this would be the drama! The actor is now trending all over the internet for all the right reasons. So, before you know him more in the upcoming shows, watch these 5 K-dramas listed above.

