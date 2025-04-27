Becoming a celebrity means fame and wealth have followed your way. Now, how you deal with the fame and the wealth is all about your choices. Park Bo-Gum, who is currently enjoying the success spree of When Life Gives You Tangerines, is not only a charming and talented actor but also an intelligent and smart actor. While he is a pro at making his audience smile with his purity and dignity in acting, the latest report about his abode has made his fans understand that he knows how to invest his money as well.

According to reports, last year, Bo-Gum became 500 million KRW richer because of a single investment in choosing the right apartment as his residence. Yes, that’s right. How? Scroll ahead to know.

Based on the data that has been provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (the official transaction system), Park Bo-Gum’s property has seen a massive surge in terms of value this year. As per the date, one of the units of Gyeonghuigung Xi Apartments Complex 2, where the actor is currently living, was sold for 2.54 billion KRW (which is almost 1.79 million USD) last month on March 21, 2025. It’s recorded the highest price for the property. The same unit was sold last year in and around 1.95 billion KRW (1.37 million USD) to 2.05 billion KRW (1.45 million USD). That means the actor’s residential area got a hype of 500 million KRW within a year.

For those who don’t know, Gyeonghuigung Xi Apartments Complex 2 is located in one of the posh and prestigious areas in Seoul and also has great connectivity to multiple key areas of the city, including Gangnam, Mapo, Yeouido, and others. As Park Bo-Gum is getting a lot of attention for his performances, he chose to shift to a better place for his work. He moved into this sought-after neighborhood from his last residence in Mok-Dong in 2019 to be closer to his shoot locations and utilize the amazing connectivity facilities.

An industry expert recently opened up about Park Bo-Gum’s decision to shift into his property and shared that he would continue to enjoy the rising value of the apartment as it resides near Gyeonghuigung Palace. While he is in for a great city life and environment, he will never have any transportation issues as well.

On the other hand, Park Bo-Gum’s performance as Yang Gwan-Shik has captivated many viewers’ attention in When Life Gives You Tangerines. He was seen alongside IU, and fans loved their onscreen and offscreen chemistry. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next project titled Good Boy.

