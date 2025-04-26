Who doesn’t like a little romance set in a historical timeline with a hint of fantasy or mystical elements? Well, I do. And before Lee Jae-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah’s upcoming K-drama, Dear Hongrang, can sweep into our screens and hearts, here are five historical K-dramas from The Red Sleeve to Alchemy of Souls – that you must binge-watch over this weekend. These are my trusted recommendations.

For those who don’t know about Dear Hongrang, it’s a mystery romance drama set in the late Joseon Dynasty and revolves around the stories of a wealthy family. Mysterious things happen when their long-lost son, Hongrang (Lee Jae-Wook), returns after years with no memory of his childhood. While everyone is convinced he is the disappeared prince, his half-sister Jae-I (Jo Bo-Ah), sharp and intelligent, thinks there’s more to it and doesn’t believe her brother is back. What happens when they face each other is all about the series.

The Red Sleeve

Set in 18th-century Korea, The Red Sleeve is a historical K-drama based on a novel of the same name that revolves around Prince Yi-San (played by Lee Jun-Ho). Haunted by his father’s murder, Yi-San waits to take over the throne from his cruel grandfather, and once he has done it, he sticks to reforming the laws of his kingdom. In the meantime, Yi-San falls in love with an intelligent court lady, Sung Deok-Im (Lee Se-Young), and proposes to be his concubine. But, she doesn’t want to get stuck in the responsibilities of the Royals. How their bittersweet romance grows is all about the drama.

Stream it on Netflix.

The King’s Affection

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, The King’s Affection is a drama that revolves around the twins born to the Crown Princess Consort. Because of some superstition, she announces her daughter is dead, but on the contrary, to save her, she was sent away. Years later, when the twin brother Lee-Hwi dies, the sister Dam-I (Park Eun-Bin) returns to take the throne but keeps her identity hidden. She takes up her brother’s role but falls in love with her tutor, Jung Ji-Woon (played by Rowoon). On the other hand, unknowingly, Ji-Woon falls in love with the “male prince”. This drama explores a lot of genres, including forbidden love. Both of the lead actors gave great and believable performances.

It can be streamed on Netflix.

Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls is a K-drama set in the historical period timeline, but is made with a hint of fantasy and mystical elements. The storyline revolves around a blind woman named Mu Deok-I (Jung So-Min), who possesses the strength of a sorceress Naksu (Go Young-Ju) after an incident. Things turn differently when she meets Prince Jang Uk (Lee Jae-Wook). While Jang Uk helps her keep her identity hidden, she helps her change his destiny by making him learn the sorcerer’s tricks. The series has two seasons and features a pretty gripping storyline. If you love a bit of magic and romance, as well asd historical characters, Alchemy of Souls is for you.

Watch it on Netflix.

Mr. Queen

Another fantasy-filled historical drama is Mr. Queen. The storyline revolves around Jang Bong-Hwan, a South Korean chef who finds himself trapped in the body of Queen Kim So-Yong (Shin Hye-Sun) after a tragic incident. Things start to unfold in a manner no one can ever imagine. As the chef tries to navigate the path through which he can return to his old self, he discovers new things about Queen’s husband. How their lives get intertwined and create chaos is all about the drama.

It is available to watch on Netflix.

Joseon Attorney

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the K-drama Joseon Attorney revolves around a cunning lawyer Kang Han-Su (Woo Do-Hwan), who exploits his clients to gain a reputation for being a hero among the public. But things change for him as he meets Lee Yun-Ju (Bona). He becomes an ethical lawyer, but what follows after that is all about the drama. Sweet, heart-warming, romance-filled drama – a must watch.

Stream it on Viki.

Well, these are the 5 K-dramas based on the historical timeline that you should give a watch. But for those waiting for Dear Hongrang, the drama will premiere on May 16 on Netflix. Stay tuned.

