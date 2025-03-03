2PM band member and popular South Korean actor Lee Jun-Ho faced something totally inappropriate at his fan meet tour. He is currently on his Midnight Sun fan concert tour, and most recently, he visited São Paulo, Brazil. While he greeted all of his fans with lots of love, one of them crossed the line and touched him in a way that left not only the K-pop idol shocked but his whole fandom baffled with the gesture.

It was pretty clear that he did not like what happened to him during the fan concert. Now, his fans have come forward to voice their opinion against the incident. Scroll ahead to know what happened and how it happened to Jun-Ho.

Lee Jun-Ho has been entertaining his audience with not only his charming presence but also his vocal magic, dancing skills, and acting prowess. He is all-in-all. He has been a part of the boy band 2PM for a long time and has also excelled in the acting industry. His most recent work, King the Land, also received a lot of appreciation from his fans. Currently, he is on his Midnight Sun tour. Jun-Ho held the concert in Brazil after meeting his fans in Incheon and Tokyo.

During one segment of the concert in Brazil, when Lee Jun-Ho leaned forward to allow a fan to take a picture with him, the fan wrapped her arm around his neck instead. She pulled him down and kissed him on the cheek before he could oppose. Even though he was not prepared for the moment, he stood back up and laughed it off casually (read nervously).

The moment went viral everywhere online, and as soon as it hit the internet, netizens expressed disgust and anger towards the person who did this to the idol-turned-actor and the whole incident. Even though Lee Jun-Ho did not give his permission to do this, the fan took advantage of his kindness and created a fuss. Many even argued that the fan’s intention was probably not to put any harm on the actor, but even then, they should have asked for his consent.

One fan wrote, “Brazilian women, I don’t know if you use casual kisses in a friendly way, but Junho is a Korean artist. Don’t use one-sided touches without Junho’s consent.” Another fan took the platform X (previously known as Twitter) and commented, “As fans, we should always respect our idol’s boundaries and not cross the line. If he gives permission, that’s different, but personal space matters. It’s not about gatekeeping, it’s about basic respect. Let’s continue supporting Junho with love and consideration.”

Check out the other reactions from netizens on X:

I hope everyone remembers not to be selfish. This kind of behavior can make Lee Junho more cautious and less carefree with us. And obviously, JYPE will become even stricter in the future. Let’s respect him so we can continue enjoying these precious moments together 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uefPLW4cbf — Always next to LEE JUNHO 💛 (@ilovedlwnsghek) March 2, 2025

Lee Junho looked shocked and even a little scared, but he handled it so well. Always so professional, but I hope people remember to respect his boundaries 🥺 https://t.co/qYSCsvjgPI — Always next to LEE JUNHO 💛 (@ilovedlwnsghek) March 2, 2025

I like passionate countries, but each country has different habits. Such personal behavior has crossed the line and may even lead a few fans to mistakenly believe that such behavior is allowed ……

I really hope that our precious artists can receive more respect🙏🙏 — Mangovivien (@vivienl98829856) March 2, 2025

Well, many fans have come forward to defend Lee Jun-Ho and claimed that his kindness is not something to take advantage of. But what are your thoughts about this whole incident? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

