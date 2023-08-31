Korean dramas have been gaining popularity worldwide with its captivating plots, impressive performances and brilliant story-telling abilities. From K-pop bands such as BTS, BLACKPINK, Oscar-winning films like Parasite, to Korean actors, the South Korean entertainment industry has been winning hearts across the globe. Talking about Korean actors, Lee Jun-ho is undoubtedly one of the most-popular actors, who is ruling over hearts with his performance in Netflix’s ‘King The Land’.

Apart from being known for his versatility, 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho is also admired for his immense good looks and enjoys a huge fanbase for his natural charisma. But do you know his net worth?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from making his path in the acting industry, he also made himself a millionaire! Yes, you read it right! In 2023, Lee Junho has a net worth of $16.6 million. And, if reports are to be believed, this might soar high up to $78 million this year itself, keeping the actor’s upcoming projects into consideration.

Being a member of the Kpop group 2PM, which collectively earns around $27.3 million, Lee Jun-ho earns around $1.3 million from the group. Apart from this, he also earns royalties from the songs written by him. In 2020, music professionals had revealed that one hit song can earn a musician around $16,843 to $25,264.

Jun-ho also earns a massive amount from his acting career. In 2022, he had officially joined the list of highest-paid actors following the success of ‘The Red Sleeve’. According to TMI News, Junho was reportedly earning around 100 million KRW (approximately $76,200) per episode in his latest project, speculated to be the drama ‘King the Land’.

Must Read: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Is In A Confirmed Relationship With His ‘True Beauty’ Co-Star Mun Ka Young Amid His Dating Rumours With BLACKPINK’s Rose [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News