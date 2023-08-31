True Beauty co-stars Cha Eun Woo and Mun Ka Young, who played the reel couple in the popular South Korean drama series, are a couple in real life? Dispatch has finally made the confirmation, however, the actors have not shared any confirmed statement. But their massive fanbase is going crazy, are you? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

For those who don’t know, the ASTRO singer Eun Woo was recently allegedly linked with BLACKPINK‘s Rose, and while fans were not so happy about the report, the South Korean actor made quite a lot of noise about his dating rumours with Rose. Now, it seems that those reports were all wrong.

Ever since Cha Eun Woo and Mun Ka Young were featured in the series True Beauty, K-netizens have been speculating their dating rumours because of their amazing and cute on-screen and off-screen goals. Now, Dispatch has confirmed that they have been in a relationship for three years. They have also shared that Eun Woo and Ka Young have been seen hanging out together. Apparently, Cha fell in love with Mun during the filming of True Beauty.

Now, social media platforms are going crazy with videos. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dt me in any edit ♡ (@hyunxgrey)

Cha Eun Woo and Mun Ka Young’s massive fanbase are flooding with their comments. One wrote, “They are dating since 3 years secretly agencies confirmed it and also on hot topics I wish them for their relationship I hope they will get married soon.”

Another one commented, “OMG if it is true i will be the most happiest person in the world😭😁”

Cha Eun Woo was linked with BLACKPINK’s Rose a few days back. A few K-netizens mentioned her in the comment section and wrote, “How fast the rumours ship frome roses to moon 😭”

Another fan penned, “Cry harder rose n eunwoo shippers 😂”

