A few days back, BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon faced a lot of criticism after he took to his Instagram Stories to share a track from Frank Ocean’s debut studio album Channel Orange titled Bad Religion. Many people accused RM of being Islamophobic due to the perceived implications of the song’s lyrics and the hashtag “RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS” had started trending on social media.

However, there was a group of fans who immediately jumped to defend RM in this crisis and asked people to understand the true meaning of the song. For the unversed, Ocean‘s ‘Bad Religion’, which was released in 2012, is known for its exploration of unrequited love in the face of religious struggles.

The song’s title often leads to misunderstandings as it refers to the Islamic phrase “Allahu Akbar”. In order to explain this to the critics, RM’s fans emphasized that the song addresses Ocean’s internal struggle of being a gay and questions the established religious norms while adhering to religious beliefs, rather than being Islamophobic.

Now, RM has finally opened up about the backlash and explained his point of view at length. On Wednesday, the MTS member took to Weverse and asked the audience and the BTS ARMY to trust his words. He revealed that he had no such intention to insult any religion and it was just a song.

RM clarified that he wasn’t apologising but simply speaking the truth, adding that he didn’t want to speak on this topic. RM said, “Okay guys I know what you are talking about. You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn’t. There was no any intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that’s all I could say. So please don’t. I know what’s going on in my Instagram, I can see. But I never…there was no such any purpose or at least one percent of my heart or intention to insult a religion okay? Guys (shakes his head), it’s a song, okay? I am not apologising, I am just saying.”

He added, “I have my own soul. I am 30 years old. I can express my truth. Please a word is a word, believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending and assuming, okay? I know I can’t, I know my limits, even if I am telling my truth, I know I can’t convince and persuade every people. Maybe some people would think of me like, ‘Oh no you still lie. You had that intention and purpose to insult’, which I didn’t, I never. Guys, I understand what you are saying but I just can’t lie to you. I am just being honest.”

“I am fine, there are no problems. But I heard that there are some problems and the noise is all around. So I just had to say about that because some people keep chatting with me about that. Yo, okay, just believe me. Ya, let’s change the topic. I didn’t want to say about this but some people just made me say about this. I just can’t stand right now. I have been holding my things in my heart for ten years. But now I can’t deal with this. I just have to say. If it’s me, believe my own words…Problems happen but I am a strong man,” the Dynamite singer concluded.

