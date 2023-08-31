Christopher Nolan’s winner, Oppenheimer, continues to churn out numbers at the box office, even after being in theatres for over a month and a half. The film debuted in China yesterday, and once again, the magic of Nolan is working as a healthy start has been recorded. It has also bagged Nolan’s career-best rating. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and others, the biographical thriller was released on 21st July amid a high-voltage clash with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie. It turned out to be a win-win situation for both, as both biggies did superb business due to the hype of their clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After already making a good profit, Oppenheimer has added a new market to its list in the form of China. Reportedly, Christopher Nolan became the first renowned Hollywood filmmaker to visit China and interact with fans to promote a film, after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has definitely helped the Cillian Murphy-led thriller.

As per Deadline’s report, Oppenheimer did an estimated business of $5.4 million on its opening day at the China box office. Also, it has become Nolan’s highest-rated film ever on Maoyan, with a score of 9.5. The collection is expected to be over $20 million during the opening weekend. It is to be noted that Nolan’s previous films like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and Tenet have really done well in China.

With strong word-of-mouth coming into play, Oppenheimer is expected to come close to $50 million in the lifetime run in China.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: OMG 2 Box Office Day 20: Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Maintains Healthy Score On Raksha Bandhan’s Partial Holiday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News