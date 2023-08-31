OMG 2 is continuing to make the most of the partial holiday season currently. On Wednesday, owing to Raksha Bandhan, the film ended up collecting 1.85 crores* at the box office. This is good since it’s not far away from Friday collections of 2 crores. The drop was reasonable on Monday and ever since then the film has been on an upswing. There would be a bit of a drop today but still at least 1.25 crores would come in.

It has to be seen now that whether the film manages to have collections over 1 crore on the fourth Friday as well. With no new release this weekend, either from Bollywood or Hollywood, there are chances that the collections would be good and then with the usual Saturday and Sunday growth coming in as well, the Akshay Kumar led social drama would cross 145 crores rather comfortably. From there, it would be a cakewalk for the Amit Rai directed film to cross 150 crores lifetime even though Jawan would arrive on Thursday itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, OMG 2 stands at 140.42 crores* which is an excellent score for the genre that it belongs to and the subject that it narrates. For an A certificate film, its further achievement that it has reached this far. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in The Great Indian Rescue and one can expect the promotion of that film to arrive pretty soon as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol Sees A Huge Jump, Akshay Kumar Starrer Rejoices The Festive Release As Well!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News